Find something special at The Birch Cottage

As we continue to explore the community of Spring Lake, we found a special spot that’s as cute as it is charming. A place that has some of the most unique home decor gifts, that you won’t find anyplace else.
Here’s a look inside The Birch Cottage in Spring Lake.
The Birch Cottage is a vintage-inspired, industrial, cottage and farmhouse decor boutique.
Mark your calendars for their annual holiday open house on November 6. Customers travel from across the state to The Birch Cottage every year for a fun day of unique gift buying of holiday and home decor.
The Birch Cottage
723 E. Savidge, Suite F
Spring Lake
(616) 607-8584
facebook.com/thebirchcottagespringlake