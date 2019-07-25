Find something special at The Birch Cottage

We know yoga is something that embodies physical, intellectual and spiritual growth and all of that can really contribute to our well being.As we focus on the community of Spring Lake this week, we wanted to highlight On the Path Yoga, a place that's gotten people on a positive path to good health and well-being for the last 8 years!

We got the opportunity to stop by and see what they have to offer!

The owner, Sandy Parker has a lot of wellness experience. She's a Health Educator, Restorative Exercise Specialist, Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, so she's able to help her clients in many ways. On the Path Yoga also welcomes yoga practitioners of all skill levels, from beginner to advanced.

On the Path Yoga is celebrating its 8th anniversary this summer by doing some special things involving yoga, health, and community. They're offering drop in and member specials August 1st through the 10th, you can also attend a free workshop on Saturday, August 10, from 2 to 5pm, about female pelvic and abdominal health.

On the Path Yoga offers drop in classes, you can buy a punch cards and they also offer monthly and yearly memberships.