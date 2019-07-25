Find something special at The Birch Cottage

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

As we continue to explore the community of Spring Lake, we found a special spot that’s as cute as it is charming. A place that has some of the most unique home decor gifts, that you won’t find anyplace else.
Here’s a look inside The Birch Cottage in Spring Lake.

The Birch Cottage is a vintage-inspired, industrial, cottage and farmhouse decor boutique.

Mark your calendars for their annual holiday open house on November 6. Customers travel from across the state to The Birch Cottage every year for a fun day of unique gift buying of holiday and home decor.

The Birch Cottage
723 E. Savidge, Suite F
Spring Lake
(616) 607-8584
facebook.com/thebirchcottagespringlake

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon