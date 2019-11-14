Find something special at Acqua in Vino

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love eating special food and drinking fantastic wine and craft beer during the holidays! Sometimes finding those great, specialty products can be challenging, but we found a place like that, Acqua In Vino. Today we have Arny Rodriguez and Karen Barnes with us.

We just love finding locally owned stores, that are gems in the community where they’re located. That describes this specialty store in Wayland called Acqua In Vino, where the owner cooks food for his customers and he and his staff carefully curate all the delicious food and drink you find on their store shelves.

Acqua In Vino offers fun tastings every Friday night, and you’re invited! The owner, Arny Rodriguez has a passion for food and wine that comes from his family and their life and experiences in Italy. He genuinely wants to share that with others, that’s how the Friday night pairings came about. The pairings are family friendly, kids can eat the food and enjoy a craft soda, the whole experience is just wonderful for people of any age!

Acqua in Vino