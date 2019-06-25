Find something new at your Family Fare

Your next trip to your neighborhood Family Fare will definitely greet you with several brand new, forward-thinking features. Today Meredith Gremel from SpartanNash is here to tell us about how they are “Keeping it Real”!

Stop by any of the 18 new and improved Family Fare stores to see all the ways we’re keeping it real and providing a whole new experience for their guests. SpartanNash has undergone an $18 million dollar renovation locally on their stores that has provided more than just a facelift. There’s a renewed commitment to value, local products, expanded affordable wellness and social responsibility.