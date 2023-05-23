GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is perfect this week to spend some time out on the golf course. Pigeon Creek Golf Course in Ottawa County has been growing and undergoing some changes with a new, state-of-the-art event center set to open later this year.

Pigeon Creek Golf Course is located on Lake Michigan Drive and 120th Street, between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. They offer a beautiful, links-style course that is suitable for golfers of all skill levels. On top of that, Michigan Golf Live ranked Pigeon Creek as a top 10 course in the state of Michigan for under $50. So not only are you going to experience a top-notch course here in West Michigan, but you’ll be able to do so without breaking the bank to get out there.

They pride themselves on having country club conditions with family-friendly service. They are also looking to grow the game of golf and encourage new golfers to come to the course for a round or lessons. Pigeon Creek offers a “Wine, Women, and Wedges” program for you ladies to get out to the course, and also has a junior program called “Chasin’ Birdies” for youth golfers. Give them a call or head to their website to book a tee time today!

If you’re interested in learning more about the new Pigeon Creek Event Center for a wedding celebration or upcoming event, just give them a call!

Pigeon Creek Golf Course

10195 120th Ave – West Olive

616-875-4300

GolfPigeonCreek.com

Sponsored by Pigeon Creek Golf Course.