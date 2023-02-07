GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Finding that perfect person to spend your life with isn’t always easy. Have you turned to online dating to search for a relationship? If you, or someone you know, is part of an online dating site, you need to be careful. There are some aspects of online dating you may not know about.

Today we have Kim from Matchmaker Michigan with us and Greg, one of her clients, to share his story.

Matchmaker Michigan

616-827-1700

2021 44th St. SE, Ste F

MatchmakerMichigan.com

Sponsored by Matchmaker Michigan.