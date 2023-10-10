GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays will be here before we know it, and this weekend, you can shop a collection of local, handmade art and goods. Rebecca is here to tell us about the Ada Artisan Market.

The market originated in support of local artists seeking an accessible venue to showcase work with the community. Entrance to the market is free, but they are inviting the community to share a donation with their designated mission, Safe Haven Ministries of Grand Rapids.

Their vision is to prevent and end relationship abuse and human trafficking. Safe Haven is also receiving the fees received from the vendor registration.

ADACC.org