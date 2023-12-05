GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Holiday gift giving is on all of our minds right now! If you’re looking for a unique, handmade gift, you’ll want to check out the Woodland Weavers and Spinners annual Holiday Textile Arts Market this weekend.

They are also offering Textile Exploration Day on February 3 where the public can sign up for 90-minute classes in many fiber related arts.

Woodland Weavers & Spinners

Holiday Textile Arts Market

Aquinas Donnelly Center – 157 Woodward Lane SE

December 8 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

December 9 – 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

WWAS.org