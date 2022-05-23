GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We’re always looking for fun and unique events to share with you, so if you love antiquing and shopping for treasures, don’t miss Daisy’s Emporium in Spring Lake.

There is over 4500 square feet of antiques, collectibles, rocks and gems at Daisy’s. They also carry nautical items, beach toys and beach wear, it’s the perfect last stop before heading to the beach in Grand Haven. Daisy’s Emporium also carries furniture and has sweet treats like candy and ice cream.

Hours:

Monday-Saturday 10-6

Sunday 12-5

Daisy’s Emporium

801 W. Savidge St. – Spring Lake

616-846-1774

Sponsored by Daisy’s Emporium.