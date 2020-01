GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special birthday celebration happening Saturday, January 11th – it’s a huge milestone and also the end of a very fun era as far as Grand Rapids parties go.

The 10th and FINAL Juice Ball will be at Eastern Avenue Hall on Saturday at 7:30pm and will celebrate Chef Tommy’s 50th birthday!

All proceeds from Last Dance Juice Ball will go to benefit the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Get your tickets here.