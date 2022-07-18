GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A cancer diagnosis in your child can be earth-shattering, but having the right team in your corner can make all the difference. The team at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital fights for the possibility of every child’s future. Rebecca Loret de Mola is part of the Pediatric Neuro-oncology team.

The team focuses on advanced brain tumor clinics that take a highly specialized team approach to solving the complexities of brain tumors. This includes pediatric endocrinology, neuropsychology, pediatric PMR, social work and a school-teacher liason.

Sponsor: Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital