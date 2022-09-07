GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Big things are happening this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids – it’s the 53rd Anniversary of the Mexican Festival!

So we’ve invited our friends from the festival in to talk about everything we can experience this Friday through Sunday! We talk to Luis and Erika from the Mexican Heritage Association of West Michigan plus one of the vendors, La Casa Azula Artesanias.

Fiesta Mexicana

September 9 – 11

Calder Plaza

Carnival, petting zoo, vendors, restaurants & live music

MexicanHeritageAssociationofWM.com