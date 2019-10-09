Fiddler on the Roof in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A beloved musical has come to West Michigan for one week only. A fresh, new production of “Fiddler on the Roof” hit the DeVos Performance Hall stage last night. Today we’re happy to welcome Kelly Gabrielle Murphy and Nick Siccone, two of the stars in the show, to eightWest.

DeVos Performance Hall, Grand Rapids

Tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com

  • Wednesday, October 9, 2019 – 7:30pm
  • Thursday, October 10, 2019 – 7:30pm
  • Friday, October 11, 2019 – 8:00pm
  • Saturday, October 12, 2019 – 2:00pm
  • Saturday, October 12, 2019 – 8:00pm
  • Sunday, October 13, 2019 – 1:00pm
  • Sunday, October 13, 2019 – 6:30pm

