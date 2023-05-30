GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that Grand Rapids has a great local art scene, and we always love the chance to celebrate and participate in it as a community.

Festival of the Arts is back for its 54th year this weekend in downtown Grand Rapids! Festival of the Arts is a West Michigan community-wide celebration of art, performance, youth and adult art activities, and multi-cultural food.

The festival is planned, organized and run by a volunteer base of over 400 people along with hundreds of non and for-profit partners.

Executive Director Missy Summers joins us today to tell us what we can expect!

For more information, visit FestivalGR.org!