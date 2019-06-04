eightWest

Festival of the Arts – a community celebration

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 01:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 01:35 PM EDT

Festival of the Arts – a community celebration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - One of the great things about Festival of the Arts is that it really is a community celebration. It brings together so many local organizations together to promote the arts. Today we're talking about how the Stepping Stones Montessori School is getting involved, with the head of school Elizabeth Topliffe and David Abbott the Executive Director of Festival.

About Stepping Stones Montessori

Stepping Stones Montessori School was founded in 1983 by a dedicated group of parents and Montessori educators who recognized the benefits that a sound, individualized, and continuous Montessori program can offer a child. Today, as the oldest private Montessori school in Grand Rapids, Stepping Stones Montessori continues to provide an outstanding educational environment. Learn more at www.steppingstonesgr.org.

Festival of the Arts Celebrates 50 Years

  • June 7 - June 9
  • Downtown Grand Rapids
  • Live music, art, dance,  family activities, food and more!
  • festivalgr.org
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries
Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: AC Hotel grand opening in downtown GR

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Twenty One Pilots at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries