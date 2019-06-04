Festival of the Arts – a community celebration

One of the great things about Festival of the Arts is that it really is a community celebration. It brings together so many local organizations together to promote the arts. Today we’re talking about how the Stepping Stones Montessori School is getting involved, with the head of school Elizabeth Topliffe and David Abbott the Executive Director of Festival.

About Stepping Stones Montessori

Stepping Stones Montessori School was founded in 1983 by a dedicated group of parents and Montessori educators who recognized the benefits that a sound, individualized, and continuous Montessori program can offer a child. Today, as the oldest private Montessori school in Grand Rapids, Stepping Stones Montessori continues to provide an outstanding educational environment. Learn more at www.steppingstonesgr.org.

Festival of the Arts Celebrates 50 Years