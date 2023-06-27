GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s small and rural towns have big ideas for their futures, and Consumers Energy is excited to help provide the resources necessary to bring those projects to life.

Three Michigan communities have won a total of $50,000 through the Consumers Energy Foundation’s 2023 Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition to help complete projects that will strengthen and grow their communities.

The city of Fennville received $25,000 for first place, Reed City received $15,000 as runner-up, and Harbor Beach received $10,000. The Put Your Town on the Map pitch competition is all about rewarding big, bold and innovative ideas that will help Michigan’s small towns grow and thrive.

The Put Your Town on the Map Competition is all about helping bring big ideas in small towns to life. This year’s three winners were selected from over 100 applicants. These three winning projects will transform their communities and make them even better places to live, work and raise a family.

