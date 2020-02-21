GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is National Recreational Therapy Month – recreational therapy is a vital component to recovery for patients in rehabilitation following an illness or injury.

Since every patient who comes to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital is different, their hobbies are different too. Mary Free Bed’s recreational therapy team works to individualize activities catered to each patient’s interests that promote rehabilitation, wellness and independence.

In addition, Mary Free Bed offers a Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports program for patients and community members with limited mobility and other physical impairments through a variety of co-ed teams, classes and clinics. For more details or to sign up for a program, click here.

Katie Harrington, Inpatient Recreation Therapists, and Christy VanHaver, Sports Coordinator, stopped by to tell us more about Mary Free Bed’s unique programs.

