GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is children’s dental health month – a healthy mouth, teeth and gums are so important.

Chances are that when your mouth is healthy, your overall health is good too. That’s why it’s so important to establish good dental habits right away – Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan can help.

>>Watch the video above for tips to keep your kids’ mouth healthy!

Sponsored by Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan.