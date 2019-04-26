Fashion and frolic along the lakeshore Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Next week you can head to the lakeshore for a night of fun as the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce holds its annual fundraiser, Fashion and Frolic. Here to tell us about this year's event is Cece and Jo Anne.

The Women's Division Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 15th annual "Fashion & Frolic" charity event and, once again, setting a lofty goal of $40,000 to help the organization provide financial support to local organizations and charities. The event is the Women's Division's largest fundraiser for its general fund.

Fashion & Frolic will be held at 4:30 p.m. May 2 at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center Downtown Muskegon. The four-hour event features a light dinner, style show, vendor marketplace with local businesses, and a silent, online mobile auction.

In total, the Fashion & Frolic events generated more than $346,000 since 2006; last year's event alone netted $40,000 for the WDCC to provide assistance to local organizations and charities.

This year's event, themed American Bandstand, includes:

A style show featuring models showcasing apparel from local clothing stores and boutiques.

A vendor marketplace to purchase items and services from local businesses.

Tickets cost $40, which also includes dinner. To reserve a seat, please call 616-550-6084.

About Women's Division Chamber of Commerce:

Women's Division Chamber of Commerce (WDCC) is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization founded in 1951 by a group of civic-minded women. Our organization has been working for the good of our community for over 67 years. More than 250 members work together on several annual fundraisers to give back to the community. In the past year, WDCC donated more than $246,724 to local community projects and non-profit organizations.