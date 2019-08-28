Famous football faces – making a difference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – High School Football season kicks off this week, and soon you’ll be seeing some famous football faces as part of the “Give a Quarter Back” Campaign for Hospice of Michigan. Marcie Hillary is here to tell us all about it.

Hospice of Michigan is asking people to donate in increments of 25 – like 25 cents, $25 or $250. Funds raised help to provide everything from medication, hospice care and support for families.

GIVE A QUARTER BACK – How to donate to this campaign

