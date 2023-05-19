GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Kalamazoo Literacy Council works hard to make sure everyone has access to literacy programs. From now through November, the Kalamazoo Literacy Council is teaming up with Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan to host Family Literacy Days in the Read and Seed community garden and outdoor classroom. Events are held on the third Wednesday of each month, May 17-November 15, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at 420 E. Alcott St. in Kalamazoo.

Each month features themed multi-generational activities so families can have fun learning together in a beautiful outdoor classroom. Themes include gardening, nutrition, literacy walks, story time, safety tips, and harvesting.

Kito and Kamaria are here to explain how this partnership will work!

Find out more at KalamazooLiteracy.org.