GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s an event coming up this weekend that will help families and children who experience homelessness. Here to talk to us today about Family Frolic at the Zoo is Kate from Family Promise of Grand Rapids and Bob from Eastbrook Homes.

Family Promise of Grand Rapids provides emergency shelter and basic needs to families who are experiencing homelessness. They help families find a place to call home and then they walk alongside families help them keep that home.

Family Frolic at the Zoo

Sunday, June 30th 2019 from 6:30p-9:00p

John Ball Zoo

Tickets $15 per person. Children under 18 get in free thanks to Eastbrook Homes!

Purchase tickets at Family Promise of Grand Rapids Website