GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A popular West Michigan event returns to John Ball Zoo on Sunday, July 24th. The Family Frolic at the Zoo returns for its 4th year to raise money to end family homelessness. Family Promise, along with presenting sponsor, Eastbrook Homes, look forward to welcoming over 500 families to John Ball Zoo for giveaways, food trucks, scavenger hunts, music and much more.

Family Frolic at the Zoo

Sunday, July 24

Noon-4pm

John Ball Zoo

Tickets: Adults $15 – children 18 and under free