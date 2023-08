GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Unity Christian Music Festival is an uplifting and inspirational music festival that returns to the lakeshore starting today. Shannon joins us with an overview of this year’s event.

Unity Christian Music Festival

August 9-12

Opens at 4:00 pm on the 9th, 1:00 pm the other three days

Heritage Landing in Muskegon

Cost: Wednesday, August 9 is FREE, 1-day passes are $65, 3-day passes $100

UnityMusicFestival.com