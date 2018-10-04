Family, fall and fun at Harder and Warner Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It may have felt like mid-summer yesterday, but it is October! We're celebrating all things Fall this month with lots of special activities. One place to visit is Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center, where every Saturday this month is a celebration of Fall!

Fall Fest happens every Saturday in October. Hayrides, a kiddie train, pumpkin patch, face painting and educational scavenger hunts.

The event takes place 10 to 4pm every Saturday. The activities are free and they're grilling up free hot dogs from 11am to 2pm.

The last Saturday of the month has a giant candy drop at noon.

Right now, you can get 20% off trees and shrubs!!!

6464 Broadmoor SE - Caledonia

Open Monday-Saturday

(616) 698-6910