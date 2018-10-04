Family, fall and fun at Harder and Warner
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It may have felt like mid-summer yesterday, but it is October! We're celebrating all things Fall this month with lots of special activities. One place to visit is Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center, where every Saturday this month is a celebration of Fall!
Fall Fest happens every Saturday in October. Hayrides, a kiddie train, pumpkin patch, face painting and educational scavenger hunts.
The event takes place 10 to 4pm every Saturday. The activities are free and they're grilling up free hot dogs from 11am to 2pm.
The last Saturday of the month has a giant candy drop at noon.
Right now, you can get 20% off trees and shrubs!!!
6464 Broadmoor SE - Caledonia
Open Monday-Saturday
(616) 698-6910
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.