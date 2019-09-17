Fall lineup taking shape at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Fall is a great time of year to do some planting and we know that having beautiful landscaping, isn't just important for homeowners. Gorgeous landscaping makes a statement for businesses as well. Especially if those businesses are based on hospitality. Check out the huge impact the team at Harder and Warner Landscaping and Garden Center made for Baypointe Resort and Banquet Properties!

The designers at Harder and Warner are talented and creative, they can create a plan that works for your outdoor space. If you'd like to meet with Archie, or any of the landscape designers at Harder and Warner, get your ticket now for tomorrow's Wine and Design event. It's 4 to 7pm, you'll be able to tour the 12 acre garden center, view fun and informative tutorials and enjoy drinks and goodies!