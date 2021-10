GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Alzheimer's Association will hold their annual Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in Grand Rapids.

The walk will fill the 2.1-mile route with participants carrying colorful flowers to represent their connection to the disease. A blue flower represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia. A purple flower signifies those who have lost someone to the disease. Yellow, represents a person caring or supporting someone living with Alzheimer's right now. And orange is for those who support a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.