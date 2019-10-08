Fall into fun at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning a fall color tour or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.

Fall Shows:

  • Off Color Comedy Tour – October 26
  • HUNKS – November 15
  • The Price is Right Live Show – November 16
  • Brett Young with special guest, Ingrid Andress – December 6

