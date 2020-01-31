Fall in love with Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Oaks of Rockford offers an amazing community specifically designed to cater to those 55 years of age or higher who want to enjoy an active retirement and a low-maintenance lifestyle.

A limited number of homes are even move-in ready so you could move in immediately! If you want to custom design your home, sites are going fast.

Check out Oaks of Rockford at their open house on Saturday, February 1st from 10am-1pm. First time guests attending will even receive a free gift!

OAKS OF ROCKFORD OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, February 1st

10am-1pm

11640 Townsquare Blvd, Rockford

844.602.9667