Fall fun in the trees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You don’t need to travel far to find a family friendly, outdoor adventure, just head to TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids! Today we have Harmony Campbell in studio with us!

Fall experience and hours

  • Monday  Wednesday: By reservation for groups made in advance.
  • Thursday: 4:00 PM  10:00 PM
  • Friday: 3:00 PM  11:00 PM
  • Saturday: 9:00 AM  11:00 PM
  • Sunday: 11:00 AM  8:00 PM

FALL EVENTS

  • Sunday, September 1st Disco Party in the Trees! 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
  • College Night September 12th, 19th and 26th discounted tickets with college student ID 
  • Friday, September 13th Friday Night Lights Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
  • Friday, September 27th Black Light Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Guests can book reservations at www.treerunnergrandrapids.com or by calling 616-226-3993.

CONTACT:

  • 2121 Celebration Dr NE – Grand Rapids
  • Fall hours: open Thursday-Sunday
  • (Mon & Wed by appt)
  • 616-226-3993
  • Open through November

