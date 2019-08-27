Fall fun in the trees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You don’t need to travel far to find a family friendly, outdoor adventure, just head to TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids! Today we have Harmony Campbell in studio with us!
Fall experience and hours
- Monday Wednesday: By reservation for groups made in advance.
- Thursday: 4:00 PM 10:00 PM
- Friday: 3:00 PM 11:00 PM
- Saturday: 9:00 AM 11:00 PM
- Sunday: 11:00 AM 8:00 PM
FALL EVENTS
- Sunday, September 1st Disco Party in the Trees! 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
- College Night September 12th, 19th and 26th discounted tickets with college student ID
- Friday, September 13th Friday Night Lights Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
- Friday, September 27th Black Light Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Guests can book reservations at www.treerunnergrandrapids.com or by calling 616-226-3993.
CONTACT:
- 2121 Celebration Dr NE – Grand Rapids
- Fall hours: open Thursday-Sunday
- (Mon & Wed by appt)
- 616-226-3993
- Open through November