Fall fun in the trees

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You don’t need to travel far to find a family friendly, outdoor adventure, just head to TreeRunner Adventure Park in Grand Rapids! Today we have Harmony Campbell in studio with us!

Fall experience and hours

Monday Wednesday: By reservation for groups made in advance.

Thursday: 4:00 PM 10:00 PM

Friday: 3:00 PM 11:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM 11:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM 8:00 PM

FALL EVENTS

Sunday, September 1st Disco Party in the Trees! 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

College Night September 12th, 19th and 26th discounted tickets with college student ID

Friday, September 13th Friday Night Lights Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Friday, September 27th Black Light Glow Night 6:00 pm – 11:00 pm

Guests can book reservations at www.treerunnergrandrapids.com or by calling 616-226-3993.

CONTACT: