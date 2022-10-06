GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fall getaway including a place to stay, entertainment and a place for the kids, Soaring Eagle Casino Resort might be the perfect place to visit. Over the past few years, they’ve undergone a major renovation – from their bars and restaurants to their rooms. The Ascend Sports Bar is all new too! It’s the perfect place to check out a game on the weekend or place your bet at the Ascend Sports Book. They’re also gearing up for a big 80s Halloween Party! Recently announced – the Little River Band and Ambrosia are coming to the stage on December 17th! On Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town and on December 9th, it’s Loverboy and Night Ranger!

If you’re heading up for a family weekend, the indoor waterpark fun is just a short drive or shuttle ride from the casino and resort. The Soaring Eagle Waterpark is a great place to check out with the different waterslides, a climbing wall, arcade and even a hot tub for the adults! All month long they’re celebrating fall and Halloween with special events, movies and activities for the kids. They’ve also got special rooms for birthday party celebrations!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.