Fall fun at The Knickerbocker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Whether you're looking for a fun night out or the perfect venue to host your party, you have to check out what New Holland Brewing has to offer at The Knickerbocker in downtown Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more are Eli and Caitlin.
Pumpkin Carving Party
- Monday, October 15
- 5PM - 9PM
Share A Legend
- Featuring Glynn Washington of "Snap Judgment"
- Friday, October 19
- 6PM - 10PM
Halloween Party
- Saturday, November 3
The Knickerbocker
- 417 Bridge St. NW - Grand Rapids
- To schedule a party email banquets@newhollandbrew.com or call 616-394-3400
