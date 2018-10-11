Fall fun at The Knickerbocker Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Whether you're looking for a fun night out or the perfect venue to host your party, you have to check out what New Holland Brewing has to offer at The Knickerbocker in downtown Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more are Eli and Caitlin.

Pumpkin Carving Party

Monday, October 15

5PM - 9PM

Share A Legend

Featuring Glynn Washington of "Snap Judgment"

Friday, October 19

6PM - 10PM

Halloween Party

Saturday, November 3

The Knickerbocker