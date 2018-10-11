eightWest

Fall fun at The Knickerbocker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Whether you're looking for a fun night out or the perfect venue to host your party, you have to check out what New Holland Brewing has to offer at The Knickerbocker in downtown Grand Rapids. Here to tell us more are Eli and Caitlin.

Pumpkin Carving Party

  • Monday, October 15
  • 5PM - 9PM

Share A Legend

  • Featuring Glynn Washington of "Snap Judgment"
  • Friday, October 19
  • 6PM - 10PM

Halloween Party 

  • Saturday, November 3

The Knickerbocker

