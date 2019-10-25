Fall fun at Harbor Humane Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Calling all pet lovers, there’s two great events coming up at the Harbor Humane Society. Today we have Jen Nuernberg and Ashton Vankoevering in studio to tell us all about them.
Harbor Humane Society
- Pet Pajama Party
- Friday, Oct 25
- 5:30pm-9pm
- Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat!
- Saturday, Oct 26
- Noon-2pm
- 14345 Bagley Street
- West Olive
- harborhumane.org
About Harbor Humane Society
Harbor Humane Society was founded in 1956 as Ottawa Shores Humane Society. Harbor Humane Society’s mission is to provide a safe harbor for animals entrusted to our care as we strive to secure their future through outreach and educational programs. Every year we take in over 3,500 animals with nearly 60 percent of those being strays.