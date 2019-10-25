Fall fun at Harbor Humane Society

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Calling all pet lovers, there’s two great events coming up at the Harbor Humane Society. Today we have Jen Nuernberg and Ashton Vankoevering in studio to tell us all about them.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Harbor Humane Society

Pet Pajama Party

Friday, Oct 25

5:30pm-9pm

Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat!

Saturday, Oct 26

Noon-2pm

14345 Bagley Street

West Olive

harborhumane.org

About Harbor Humane Society

Harbor Humane Society was founded in 1956 as Ottawa Shores Humane Society. Harbor Humane Society’s mission is to provide a safe harbor for animals entrusted to our care as we strive to secure their future through outreach and educational programs. Every year we take in over 3,500 animals with nearly 60 percent of those being strays.