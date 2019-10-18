Fall events at V&A Shoes

If you've ever wanted your home decor to look worthy of a magazine cover or HGTV show, our next guest can help you with that! Farah Merhi is the founder of "Inspire Me Home Decor" and she's here to talk about her new book, and share a few fall decorating tips.

Meet Farah Merhi and Get Inspired! Book tour stop in Grand Rapids Tuesday, October 22 6PM Schuler Books, Grand Rapids