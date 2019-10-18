Fall events at V&A Shoes

There’s several events happening at two of the V&A Shoes locations today and tomorrow. Today at their Portage location they’ve got a trunk show featuring Cobb Hill and Rockport Brands. You know, before winter hits its a good time to check out all the new boots and shoes for the season.
At their Grand Rapids location get a look at the Naot footwear trunk show, a representative will be on hand for fittings and fashion advice. There’s also a raffle for a free pair of shoes.
Tomorrow, at the Grand Rapids location, V&A will be featuring Vionic shoes.
V&A Shoes Events
Today (Friday) 10am-4pm
Cobb Hill & Rockport Trunk Show
Portage location |
Naot Footwear Trunk Show
Today (Friday) 10am-3pm
Grand Rapids location
Saturday
Celebrate the largest selection of Vionic shoes
10am-5pm
Grand Rapids location