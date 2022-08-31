GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall entertainment lineup is heating up at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort! Hunks the Show is on Saturday, November 12th! These men can sing, dance, and serenade, and they definitely know how to put on a show. This all-star male dance revue is a great way to celebrate ladies’ night, a birthday or maybe a bachelorette party. The Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!

Now a look at a couple of the fall shows: on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice is performing and on Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town. Also, recently announced is Babyface on Friday, November 11th and they continuously add events to their lineup so there’s always something to check out! Don’t forget – this weekend is 2 back to back Kid Rock shows on September 3rd & 4th.

School may be back in session for a lot of kids but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some summer fun on the weekends! The Soaring Eagle Waterpark is a great place to check out with the different waterslides, a climbing wall, arcade and even a hot tub for the adults. They’ve got a special themed weekend coming up this Friday and Saturday all about dogs! There will be crafts, activities, story time and a movie all about man’s best friend!

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.