eightWest

Fall decorating ideas from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 12:38 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 12:38 PM EDT

Fall decorating ideas from La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - You know, all week, we've been noticing how the leaves on the trees are really changing color,  it's gorgeous and really makes you feel like the fall season is finally here. Why not bring the fall season inside your home? One place that's loaded with ideas for fall decorating, that also has beautiful furniture, is La-Z-Boy Grand Rapids.

This is one of the best times of the year to decorate your home, we just love adding that cozy factor. And Marianne and the other designers at La-Z-Boy are more than willing to help. You can call them with design inquiries, or to make an appointment, you can also go online to do it, or pop into their showroom to see some of the furniture options they have.

They're also giving you the chance to win a $500.00 gift certificate.

Contest:

https://www.woodtv.com/contests/enter-to-win-a-500-la-z-boy-gift-certificate/1501359469

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries 

  • 4445 28th St SE, Grand Rapids
  • 616-957-3040
  • Open 7 days a week
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show

Photo Galleries
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan

Photo Galleries
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night