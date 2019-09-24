Fall concert lineup at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Fall is the perfect time for a roadtrip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Their list of entertainment and concerts continues to grow.
Events at Soaring Eagle:
- Toto – October 5
- Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant – October 11
- FantastiCon – October 19 and 20
- Off Color Comedy Tour – Featuring Shawn Wayans, Tommy Davidson and David Alan Grier – October 26
- Chris Janson and special guest Runaway Jane – November 1
- HUNKS The Show – November 15
- The Price Is Right Live Stage Show – November 16