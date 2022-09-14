GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some exciting changes are underway at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort on the resort side – they recently redid their rooms and we had the chance to get a preview of the changes! Booking a room is always a great option to make it a little day or weekend trip if you’re up there seeing a show or checking out the casino!

Speaking of new things, Soaring Eagle opened Ascend Sportsbook back in the spring, so if you haven’t been up there in a while you need to go and check it out! You can catch all your favorite sports games including college and NFL football!

We can’t talk about Soaring Eagle without talking about the great entertainment acts they have lined up.

Bourbon and bacon lovers will love this – the Bourbon and Bacon event is back on September 24th with special musical guest 38 Special! You can sample tons of different bacon-themed meals from the area’s top restaurants!

Now a look at a couple of the fall shows: on Saturday, October 8th, Lee Brice is performing and on Saturday, October 29th, Christopher Cross‘ 40th Anniversary Tour with special guest John Waite will be in town. Also, just announced is Babyface on Friday, November 11th. A Johnny Mathis Christmas is coming up on Saturday, December 3 and Loverboy and Night Ranger team up for a throwback concert on Friday, December 9.

School may be back in session for a lot of kids but that doesn’t mean they can’t have some summer fun on the weekends! The Soaring Eagle Waterpark is a great place to check out with the different waterslides, a climbing wall, arcade and even a hot tub for the adults. They’ve got a special themed weekend coming up this Friday and Saturday all about dogs! There will be crafts, activities, story time and a movie all about man’s best friend!

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino.