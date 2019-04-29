Fabulous fashion with a purpose Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - A fabulous fashion event this week will offer you a fun night out and also help support a program that's designed to empower kids in our community. Today we have Rebecca Wierda of Leigh's here, who'll be putting on the runway show and Tiffany Balk of Camp Blodgett's Babies' Welfare Guild.

The 73rd annual Babies' Welfare Guild Giving in Style fashion show to benefit Camp Blodgett will be held at St. Nicholas Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 1. Tickets are $100 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets call 616-822-6871.

The Cultural Center

2250 E Paris Ave SE

Grand Rapids

About the Camp Blodgett Babies’ Welfare Guild

Since 1912, Camp Blodgett’s Babies’ Welfare Guild has been broadening the horizons of youth. Through the dedicated efforts of its members, the Guild has remained steadfast in its mission for the past 98 years: “To provide the children of our community with an educational and recreational experience that promotes social responsibility, encourages academic success and supports development of a healthy self-esteem.”

The site of Camp Blodgett, located on the shores of Lake Michigan, was purchased by Mr. and Mrs. John W. Blodgett and Mrs. Helen Blodgett Irwin and in 1921 was turned over to the Babies’ Welfare Guild. While Camp Blodgett currently operates as a separate non-profit organization, the Guild continues its support by raising funds for building maintenance, equipment, supplies and programs. Camp Blodgett offers summer camp and year round programs and is open to all children ages 8-13 who live or attend school in Kent County.