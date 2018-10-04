Fabulous fall footwear
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Now that fall is here, it's the perfect excuse to pick out some new footwear for the colder months! If you're looking for something fashionable and comfortable, you have to check out Corey's Bootery, Mike is here to show us some options.
Corey's Bootery
NAOT Trunk Sale
- Friday and Saturday
- 1016 E Cork St - Kalamazoo
- coreysbootery.com
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Plainfield ramp to I-96 to reopen next week
- EPA to hold PFAS discussion in Kalamazoo
- Affordable housing coming to historic Kzoo neighborhood
- Michigan says opioid-related deaths keep rising
Trending Stories
Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Photo Galleries Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.