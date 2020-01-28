Fabri-Kal and the state of Michigan aim to double recycling rates by 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many events are now using completely recyclable cups and containers.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is commending Fabri-Kal and their recycling efforts. Fabri-Kal is a leading provider of plastic foodservice and custom thermoformed packaging solutions

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy campaign, “Know It Before You Throw It,” is designed to educate and encourage people to recycle. The hope is to double the state’s recycling rate by 2025.

You can get more information about the campaign by visiting RecyclingRaccoons.org.