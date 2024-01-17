GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- There’s an event next weekend focusing on empowering families’ overall wellness. This is the first year the Kids and Family Expo will be hosted by the Mental Health Foundation. Today, we have Christy Buck from the Foundation and Ross Addison from Michigan Education Trust.

This is an event giving families the opportunity to spend time together and create memories, which is so good for our mental health. Families will have the opportunity to gather resources from community entities, ride attractions (new this year: Pirate’s Revenge and Turbo Tubs) and do interactive activities. There will be an Empowerment Stage featuring Ellen’s Weather Experience, be nice. storytimes and cake walks. They have so many fun things lined up that there will be something for everyone!

Kids and Family Expo

Saturday, Jan. 27

DeVos Place

10am-5pm

benice.org/Kids-Family-Expo