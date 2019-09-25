Exploring the West Michigan economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hear a lot of stories about how the national economy is doing but what about here in West Michigan? Today we’re diving into our local job market is doing and how that effects employers as well as job seekers. Emily Turner, the President of OnStaff USA, is here to discuss this topic.

West Michigan Economy Statistics

Unemployment is on average 3.3% – 4%

Average growth in the next 1-2 years is 3%

What employees are looking for in a job

Work life balance

Career Paths

Good Feedback

Fair Wage

OnStaff USA