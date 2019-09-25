Exploring the West Michigan economy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We hear a lot of stories about how the national economy is doing but what about here in West Michigan? Today we’re diving into our local job market is doing and how that effects employers as well as job seekers. Emily Turner, the President of OnStaff USA, is here to discuss this topic.
West Michigan Economy Statistics
Unemployment is on average 3.3% – 4%
Average growth in the next 1-2 years is 3%
What employees are looking for in a job
- Work life balance
- Career Paths
- Good Feedback
- Fair Wage
