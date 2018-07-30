Exploring the Red Barn Market
LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) - One of the best parts of summer is taking family trips, making memories and even starting new family traditions! In the community of Lowell, there's a unique business that has a long history in the community, bringing together the best parts of Pure Michigan -- all to one spot!
The Red Barn Market has fun for the whole family... great food, fresh produce and and a special outdoor area perfect for the little ones.
Red Barn Market
- 3550 Alden Nash NE
- Lowell
- (616) 987-3182
- Open 7 days a week
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
