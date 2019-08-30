Exploring the food and drink of Belgium

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of the best things about traveling to a new country is getting to try all the different food and drinks. So, today we’re going on a culinary trip across the pond to the country of Belgium. Allison from Navigate Brews is here with a spread of beer and cheese.

Navigate Brews – Upcoming Classes

  • AT CRAFT BEER CELLAR GRAND RAPIDS
  • Wild Card
  • Tuesday Sept. 10th
  • 6:30pm

Tour de Belgium

  • Tuesday Sept. 17th
  • 6:30pm

Smoked Meats & Beer pairing w/ Two Guys Brewing

  • Sept. 24th
  • 6:30pm

Coffee Beers & Robinette’s Donuts

  • Sunday Sept. 29th
  • 11am

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 

 