Exploring the food and drink of Belgium

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - There's a special art exhibition at Aquinas College that benefits women in art. It's a look inside the sketches of celebrated artist and architect, Gretchen Minnhaar, who helped design the Amway Grand Hotel. Gretchen passed away last year and this exhibition is inspired by her travels and her architectural training.

Today we have Gretchen's husband, Dr. Luis Tomatis and Margaret Vega in studio with us.