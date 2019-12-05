Exploring the desegregation of college football at MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A bit of a history lesson today, there’s a new film just released that tells the story of desegregation of college football at Michigan State in the 1960s.

Today we have Jerry Jonckheere from the West Michigan Spartans and Micajah Reynolds, a member of the Spartan 2014 Rose Bowl Team, who appears in the film, “Through the Banks of the Red Cedar”.

About the film:

Through the Banks of the Red Cedar is about the desegregation of college football at Michigan State in the 1960s. It follows Gene Washington and other prominent black players journeys from the segregated south to Michigan State at the peak of the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Duffy Daugherty’s 1965 & 1966 National Champions were the first fully-integrated college football team in America. While a few schools in the North and West saw one or two African American players prior to that era, Michigan State’s teams were the first to look more like what we see on the field today.

The film is told through a present-day father/daughter story as filmmaker Maya Washington traces her dad’s footsteps over the course of a modern Michigan State Football Season.

“Through the Banks of the Red Cedar”

Playing at Celebration! Cinema Woodland through December 7th Purchase tickets online or through West Michigan Spartans or “Through the Banks of the Red Cedar” Facebook pages.