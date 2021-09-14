Exploring excellent eateries in Saugatuck and Douglas

We all love the Saugatuck-Douglas area here on eightwest. There are so many different fun places to explore, especially places that serve food!

Coast 236 and Isabel’s Market & Eatery are just two of the amazing restaurants located in the Saugatuck-Douglas area. Mary Fechtig, co-owner of both businesses, joins us today to tell us about what they offer!

Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar

236 Culver Street

Saugatuck, MI 49453

www.coast236.com

Isabel’s Market & Eatery

310 Blue Star Highway

Douglas, MI 49406

www.isabelsmarket.com