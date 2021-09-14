Exploring excellent eateries in Saugatuck and Douglas

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

We all love the Saugatuck-Douglas area here on eightwest. There are so many different fun places to explore, especially places that serve food!

Coast 236 and Isabel’s Market & Eatery are just two of the amazing restaurants located in the Saugatuck-Douglas area. Mary Fechtig, co-owner of both businesses, joins us today to tell us about what they offer!

Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar
236 Culver Street
Saugatuck, MI 49453
www.coast236.com

Isabel’s Market & Eatery
310 Blue Star Highway
Douglas, MI 49406
www.isabelsmarket.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon