Exploring excellent eateries in Saugatuck and Douglas

We all love the Saugatuck-Douglas area here on eightwest. There are so many different fun places to explore, especially places that serve food!
Coast 236 and Isabel’s Market & Eatery are just two of the amazing restaurants located in the Saugatuck-Douglas area. Mary Fechtig, co-owner of both businesses, joins us today to tell us about what they offer!
Coast 236 Restaurant & Bar
236 Culver Street
Saugatuck, MI 49453
www.coast236.com
Isabel’s Market & Eatery
310 Blue Star Highway
Douglas, MI 49406
www.isabelsmarket.com