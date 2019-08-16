Explore women in the automotive world

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-From its beginning, the automobile has impacted the lives of women, and women have shaped the automotive world. That’s the focus of a new exhibit at the Gilmore Car Museum. We have Jay Follis in studio to tell us about it.

This exhibition offers a glimpse into the world of women and the automobile. It is designed as a jumping off point for your own exploration into how the automobile has influenced women and how women have influenced the automobile.

Gilmore Car Museum
All-Oldsmobile Show
Saturday, August 24
9am – 4pm
6865 Hickory Road, Hickory Corners
Open 7 days a week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 