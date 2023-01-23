GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for an ultimate winter getaway, we’ve got the perfect place for you! It’s a place where you can ski, snowshoe, do some extreme tubing, AND enjoy delicious food and drink! Treetops Resort is a destination for winter fun and they also host a fantastic and fun Culinary Adventure Series! We wanted to delve into this really cool series and everything they have to offer at Treetops, which is located in Northern Michigan.
>>>Take a look!
Treetops Resort
3962 Wilkinson Rd – Gaylord
(989) 732-6711
TreeTops.com
Sponsored by Treetops Resort.