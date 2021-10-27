Explore two historic theaters in Northern Michigan – The State Theatre and the Garden Theater

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that many of you may be heading north for a getaway in the months to come and there’s a whole world of beauty and fun in the Traverse City region! So we wanted to offer up some ideas – why not visit a unique and historic movie theatre on your next visit?

You can see a show, in a beautiful and iconic setting – both the State Theatre in Traverse City, and the Garden Theater in Frankfort, have been lovingly restored and each year, they even put on their own film festivals.

>>>Take a look!

State Theatre
233 E. Front St. – Traverse City
StateAndBijou.org
Garden Theater
301 Main St. – Frankfort
FrankfortGardenTheater.com

Sponsored by Traverse City.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon